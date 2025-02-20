'Very disturbing': SC halts Lokpal's decision to probe high court judges

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a ruling by the Lokpal, which had asserted its authority to investigate High Court judges under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. Describing the Lokpal’s decision as “very disturbing”, the apex court issued a notice to the Centre and the Registrar of Lokpal.

The top court took up the matter suo motu after the Lokpal’s order on January 27 while hearing two complaints against a sitting additional judge of a High Court. However, the court instructed that the judge’s identity should not be disclosed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the Lokpal’s interpretation was incorrect and that High Court judges are outside its jurisdiction.

Case background

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Lokpal’s order stemmed from two complaints alleging that a sitting additional judge of a High Court had influenced an additional district judge and another High Court judge in a case involving a private company. The complaints claimed that the company had previously been a client of the High Court judge when he was practicing as an advocate.

In its ruling, the Lokpal directed that the complaints and relevant documents be forwarded to the Chief Justice of India for consideration.

“Awaiting the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, consideration of these complaints, for the time being, is deferred until four weeks from today, keeping in mind the statutory time frame to dispose of the complaint in terms of Section 20 (4) of the Act of 2013.”

“We make it amply clear that by this order we have decided a singular issue finally – as to whether the judges of the high court established by an Act of Parliament come within the ambit of Section 14 of the Act of 2013, in the affirmative. No more and no less. In that, we have not looked into or examined the merits of the allegations at all,” PTI quoted the Lokpal Bench, led by Justice AM Khanwilkar, as stating on January 27.