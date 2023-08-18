Home / India News / CAPFs' plantation drive clocks 40 mn mark as Amit Shah plants sapling

CAPFs' plantation drive clocks 40 mn mark as Amit Shah plants sapling

The minister also e-inaugurated 15 newly constructed buildings in eight different campuses of the CRPF across the country that include jawan barracks, a hospital and other infrastructure

Press Trust of India Greater Noida
Shah watered the 'peepal' (Ficus religiosa) tree after putting some soil on the sapling

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
The Central Armed Police Forces' countrywide plantation drive reached the fourty million mark on Friday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted a sapling here.

Shah watered the 'peepal' (Ficus religiosa) tree after putting some soil on the sapling.

The minister also e-inaugurated 15 newly constructed buildings in eight different campuses of the CRPF across the country that include jawan barracks, a hospital and other infrastructure.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.

Other forces under the command of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) like the NDRF, NSG and the Assam Rifles are also part of this mega plantation drive.

Topics :Amit ShahGreater NoidaCAPF

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

