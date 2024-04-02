Home / India News / Case booked over portrayal of Hindu Gods in Pondy varsity cultural event

Case booked over portrayal of Hindu Gods in Pondy varsity cultural event

"The University has received a complaint against a play staged by the Department of Performing Arts of the University, the University sources said

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Puducherry
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
A case has been registered in connection with a play staged at the annual cultural festival of Pondicherry Central University here recently, in which Hindu gods were allegedly depicted in an objectionable manner, police said on Tuesday.

The Kalapet police registered the case against those who staged the play, including the Director and Script Writer following protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) against it on the campus on March 30.

The Pondicherry University has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

It also added that an enquiry committee was being constituted to look into the matter.

The Registrar In charge of the University has appealed to all those concerned to cooperate with the administration to maintain peace on the campus. Meanwhile, the ABVP has condemned what it termed as "distorted and disrespectful" depiction of characters from the revered epic, 'Ramayana' during the play staged at the varsity on March 29. In a release, the ABVP demanded that the varsity take "swift and decisive action against those who hurt the religious sentiments and fostering communal discord in the light of the reprehensible incident."

The student body wanted the University's administration to immediately dismiss the writer and director of the play titled 'Somayanam'.

Noting that the ABVP believed in the principle of freedom of expression, it stated that at the same time the freedom should be exercised responsibly and with due respect to the religious beliefs and cultural sensitivities. "While creative expression 'is encouraged, it should never be at the expense of hurting religious sentiments or fostering communal discord.

Topics :Hindu templesReligious toleranceReligious controversyReligion Belief

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

