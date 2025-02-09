CBI arrests defence ministry auditor, 2 others in Rs 8 lakh bribery case

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The accused reportedly threatened to obstruct further payments if the demand was not met

CBI
Acting on a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused defence supplier red-handed.
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals, including a Senior Auditor from the Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Ministry of Defence, along with two private individuals, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs eight lakh, the CBI said in a statement.

The case, registered by the CBI on February 7, 2025, involves allegations that the public servant, along with a defence supplier, sought a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant--also a defence supplier--for the release of already cleared bills, the statement added.

The accused reportedly threatened to obstruct further payments if the demand was not met.

According to the agency, the accused public servant agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh as the first instalment and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to the defence supplier.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused defence supplier red-handed while receiving the bribe. The owner of the private company was also apprehended shortly thereafter, the central agency said.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of the public servant, who was confirmed to be a Senior Auditor in the PCDA office at the Defence Offices Complex in New Delhi. The CBI is continuing its probe into the case, the official statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

