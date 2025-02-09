Parents of deceased RG Kar hospital medic meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was found on August 9, 2024, in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room

Mohan Bhagwat
The RSS Chief is on a ten-day visit to West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
The parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, who assured them that justice would be served.

The RSS Chief is on a ten-day visit to West Bengal.

The victim's father told ANI, "... We met him at 11 am and had a half an hour meeting. He said he knew the case but was unaware of the depths involved. He said he would look into it and ensure we get justice... We have given him a letter and mentioned the names of the people we suspect... We trust him... We will leave no chance to appeal for justice..."

On January 30, The parents of the victim met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, requesting the governor to take up their grievances with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"On 30.01.2025 the parents of the R.G.Kar Medical College and Hospital victim called on HG and submitted a representation. The parents narrated their grievances and pleaded for justice," West Bengal Raj Bhavan Media Cell had posted on X.

"They requested HG to take up their case with the Hon'ble President of India and the Hon'ble Union Home Minister to whom they have already submitted their representations. HG agreed to do the needful. HG assuaged their feelings and indicated that they were not alone in their grief and that humanity stands with them. Justice shall prevail. Officer on Special Duty."

On January 20, a Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

After the trial court's decision, there has been an uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, who are calling for Roy to be awarded the death penalty for his gruesome act. There are also calls for reinvestigation into the matter, as concerns have been raised regarding the manner in which the investigation was conducted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

