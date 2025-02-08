Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India to host first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1-4: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India to host first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1-4: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The WAVES summit is being positioned by the government as India's global event for the entertainment sector to what Davos is for the economic sector

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will host the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1-4 that will bring together too media CEOs, entertainment icons and creative minds from around the globe.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the dates of WAVES through a post on X, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Advisory Board for the summit.

"This summit will bring together the world's top media CEOs, biggest entertainment icons, and creative minds from around the globe, unifying entertainment, creativity, and culture like never before," Vaishnaw said.

"India is laying the foundation for becoming the creative powerhouse of the world," he said.

On Friday evening, Modi interacted with eminent personalities from various fields that included Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani regarding the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Those who participated in the interaction include Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra.

Also Read

Tally of nerve disorder GBS rises to 180 in Pune; Mumbai records first case

Mumbai reports its first case of GBS, 64-year old woman hospitalised

Raymond to develop Rs 1,800 cr housing project in Mumbai with landowner

'Indians justifiably outraged': Bryan Johnson shares study on air quality

BlackRock planning to hire 1,200 people to expand 2 support hubs in India

The WAVES summit is being positioned by the government as India's global event for the entertainment sector to what Davos is for the economic sector.

The summit will spotlight advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema, fostering collaborations and setting the stage for India's creative economy to shine globally.

The prime minister has referred to the WAVES event in his Mann ki Baat radio address and compared it with the World Economic Forum at Davos, which is a gathering of global leaders in business and politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News updates: Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur, says CM

UPSC extends last date to apply for civil services prelims till Feb 18

Delhi HC backs NFRA's powers but questions it on 'division of functions'

Centre reviews PM-AJAY scheme, focuses on inclusive growth for SCs

Kashmiri Pandits' group dismisses Hurriyat chief's reconciliatory efforts

Topics :MumbaiIT ministryInformation and Broadcasting Ministry

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story