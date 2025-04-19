Home / India News / CBI arrests ex-CMD and GM of BECIL in Rs 3 cr bribery, loan fraud case

CBI arrests ex-CMD and GM of BECIL in Rs 3 cr bribery, loan fraud case

The Court has granted Police custody of arrested accused public servants for 4 days till April 19

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment
George Kuruvilla, then CMD of BECIL, and WB Prasad, then GM of BECIL, were arrested. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) and former general manager (GM) of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and were produced before the Special CBI Court, Mumbai, CBI said in a press release.

As per the release, the arrests were made in connection with a case of alleged bribery of Rs 3 crore and fraudulent disbursal of a loan from BECIL to an accused Mumbai-based firm.

The Court has granted Police custody of arrested accused public servants for 4 days till April 19.

George Kuruvilla, then CMD of BECIL, and WB Prasad, then GM of BECIL, were arrested on Wednesday.

The CBI had earlier arrested another accused, Prateek Kanakia, CEO of TGBL, on March 24, 2025, and he was taken into Police Custody, which was allowed to continue until April 1, 2025. He was subsequently transferred to judicial custody thereafter. In view of the arrest of accused public servants, the remand of accused Prateek Kanakia was also sought. The Special CBI Court in Mumbai granted him further police custody for 3 days, from April 17 to April 19.

CBI had earlier registered a case on September 3, 2024, against George Kuruvilla, then CMD, BECIL; W.B. Prasad, GM(P-1), BECIL; Ashish Pratap Singh, then Legal Advisor, BECIL; Sudhir Chauhan, then Consultant, BECIL; Prateek Kanakia, CEO & Founder of TGBL, Mumbai and unknown others for the offences u/s. 120-B r/w 201, 420, 467, 468 & 471 IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in 2018).

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that during the year 2022 accused persons entered a criminal conspiracy with each other and in furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, the Chairman & Managing Director of BECIL sanctioned and got disbursed venture loan of Rs 50 crore to TGBL and obtained an undue advantage of Rs 3 crore from co-accused Prateek Kanakia.

Also Read

Is Mehul Choksi a fugitive under Indian law? What it means for extradition

Mehul Choksi undergoing cancer treatment, to appeal against extradition

Mahadev betting app case: CBI raids 60 locations across different states

Rhea Chakraborty endured 'untold miseries', says lawyer after CBI report

CBI files closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput case, rules out foulplay

Investigation also revealed that TGBL (co-accused Prateek Kanakia) had submitted a fake Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) of Rs 25 crore. Further, Co-accused Prateek Kanakia did not utilise the loan amount for the purpose it was sanctioned and did not return the said loan to BECIL.

Due to the omission and commission of the arrested accused, BECIL has incurred a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 58 crore. Investigation is continuing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Normalcy restored in violence-hit areas of West Bengal, 272 arrested

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Elon Musk on technology and innovation

Bihar cadre IAS Pathak made additional secy; Bhuvnesh Kumar to head UIDAI

Hoax bomb threat triggers panic at Kanpur airport, accused arrested

Gurugram hospital technician held in flight attendant sexual assault case

Topics :Central Bureau of InvestigationCBIBribery

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story