Home / India News / CBI arrests freelance journo Vivek Raghuvanshi for leaking sensitive info

CBI arrests freelance journo Vivek Raghuvanshi for leaking sensitive info

The CBI arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi for allegedly sharing classified information of the DRDO with intelligence agencies of foreign nations, including Pakistan

IANS New Delhi
CBI arrests freelance journo Vivek Raghuvanshi for leaking sensitive info

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi for allegedly sharing classified information of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with intelligence agencies of foreign nations, including Pakistan.

He will be produced before a CBI court later in the day and the probe agency is likely to seek his custodial remand.

"Raghuvanshi was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information. He collected minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications/ information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and shared this classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," a CBI official said.

The CBI had registered the case on December 9, 2022, under Section 3 of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), after receiving a complaint from the DRDO.

The agency also conducted raids at 12 locations, including Delhi-NCR and Jaipur. in this connection at the premises of the accused and others.

During investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from Raghuvanshi's possession.

Further probe is underway.

--IANS

atk/ksk/

Also Read

Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups

Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

Developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief Samir Kamat

IMF negates cash-strapped Pakistan govt's claim of meeting loan conditions

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Topics :DRDOCBI

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story