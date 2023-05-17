Home / India News / Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

The ASI is working towards finding the root cause of the damage and will explore if it can be repaired immediately

BS Web Team New Delhi
Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in a study has found that the Tungnath temple, located at an altitude of 12,800 feet above sea level, is tilting around five to six degrees. Other, smaller structures in the temple complex are tilting by as much as 10 degrees, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.
Located in the Rudraprayag district of the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple is considered to be the highest Shiv temple in the world. ASI officials shared the details with the government and requested that the shrine be granted the status of a protected monument. Subsequently, the government is taking steps to declare the Tungnath temple as a monument of national importance, an official aware of the development was quoted in the ToI report.

The ASI is working towards finding the root cause of the damage and will explore if it can be repaired immediately. Superintending archaeologist of ASI was quoted in the report as saying, "First, we will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Besides, a detailed work programme will be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine."
ASI officials suspect that subsidence may be the reason for the shift in the alignment of the temple. If so, there is a possibility that the damaged foundation stone will be replaced after deliberations with experts. Currently, ASI has fixed glass scales on the walls of the main temple to measure the movement, the report added.

Tungnath temple is believed to have been built by Katyuri rulers in the eighth century. It is managed by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). BKTC has also been informed about the development, however, they are yet to respond, the ToI report said.

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Crisis in the Himalayas

Withering legacies: A curious tale of India's 'missing' monuments

Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas

Budget 2023: What is the Economic Survey? All you need to know about it

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Topics :Culture MinistryUttarakhandarcheologytempleHindu templesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story