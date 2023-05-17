Home / India News / Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

As LIC marked one year since listing its shares on stock exchanges, Cong attacked Modi govt over firm's market capitalisation reportedly taking a fall of about 35 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) marked one year since listing its shares on the stock exchanges, the Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over the firm's market capitalisation reportedly taking a fall of about 35 per cent.

The country's largest insurer LIC had this day last year listed its shares on the NSE and the BSE.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Exactly a year ago today, LIC was listed in the stock market. Its market capitalisation then stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore. Today, this is down to Rs 3.59 lakh crorea fall of a whopping 35%!"

"There is only one reason for this steep fallModani. In the process, lakhs and lakhs of policyholders have taken a serious hit," Ramesh said and tagged a screenshot of a media report which claimed that LIC share has wiped out Rs 1.9 lakh crore since listing.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the fall in the value of LIC's holdings in the Adani Group and had asked who "forced" this pillar of India's financial system to take such a risky exposure to the conglomerate.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Also Read

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Congress alleges government granted 'monopolies' to the Adani Group

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

Topics :LIC Congress

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story