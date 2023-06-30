Home / India News / CBI books Delhi firm for cheating Union Bank of India of Rs 46 crore

CBI books Delhi firm for cheating Union Bank of India of Rs 46 crore

CBI has filed an FIR against Delhi-based company Horizon Solution for allegedly cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 46 crore in a loan fraud, officials said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The CBI has booked the East of Kailash-based company, its proprietor Zeba Urfi and guarantor Zaib Un Nisa on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and under the Prevention of Corruption Act

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Delhi-based company Horizon Solution for allegedly cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 46 crore in a loan fraud, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has booked the East of Kailash-based company, its proprietor Zeba Urfi and guarantor Zaib Un Nisa on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The company, which is engaged in the sale and installation of IT hardware systems, had submitted plots worth crores of rupees in Dasna, Ghaziabad as collateral while availing credit facilities, the agency said.

When the account turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2013, the bank decided to recover its losses by selling the properties but it came to know that they had already been sold without taking mandatory permission from the bank, the CBI alleged.

"The aforesaid persons have committed serious criminal offences by fraudulently selling the mortgaged property without the bank's knowledge or consent and with a dishonest intention to cause wrongful gain to themselves and to cause wrongful loss to the bank, to cheat the bank and misappropriate the funds," Union Bank of India said in its complaint.

The bank alleged that borrowers, guarantors and their accomplices conspired together from the very inception to obtain the credit facilities and swindle the same.

The account was declared "fraud" by the bank in 2020, it said.

Also Read

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC to hear Dhoot's plea against CBI arrest

Dhoot's plea, Kochhar's demand for home food rejected in ICICI fraud case

Loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband released from jail in Mumbai

Arrest not in accordance with law: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar

1984 riots: CBI court summons trial court records in Pul Bangash case

Kerala CM alleges electoral agenda behind UCC move, urges govt to withdraw

Poll preparedness: Deputy election commissioner team to visit MP next week

CM Yogi hands over keys of houses built on land captured by Atiq Ahmad

Govt likely to recover 'excess revenue' earned by power companies

Topics :CBIDelhiUnion Bank

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story