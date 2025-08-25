CBI busts cybercrime gang that duped US citizens of over ₹350 crore

The CBI has busted a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate that siphoned off more than ₹50 crore from US citizens since 2023, arresting three alleged fraudsters who bilked unsuspecting victims posing as tech support, officials said on Monday.

The meticulous operation executed in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, USA led to the arrest of three key operatives of the gang -- Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana and Inder Jeet Singh Bali -- and recovery of ₹54 lakhs, eight mobiles and laptops along with digital evidence pertaining to crime from their residence.

After registering an FIR on August 18, the CBI launched the search operation from August 20 in Amritsar and Delhi exposing an alleged web of deceit, digital manipulation, and financial subterfuge stretching from Punjab to Washington, DC targeting the US citizens, they said.

"During 2023-2025, the accused conspired to target US citizens by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victims' computer systems and bank accounts," CBI spokesperson said in a statement. Exploiting remote access software, the fraudsters infiltrated the computer systems and bank accounts of the US nationals, convincing them that their finances had been compromised. "Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused then manipulated the victims into transferring USD 40 million (Rs 350 crore) to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them," the statement said. During the operation, CBI intercepted 34 persons engaged in ongoing criminal activities red handed in an illegal call centre, the statement further said.

The investigative agency dismantled the call centre being operated by the accused persons, under the name of 'Digikaps The Future of Digital' at Global Tower, opposite Khalsa College of Women, Amritsar. The raid on the call centre unearthed digital evidence and illicit assets in 85 hard drives, 16 laptops and 44 mobile phones loaded with incriminating data exposing a digital trail tracing back to the core of the global fraud, the spokesperson said. "As part of Operation Chakra-IV, International Operations Division of CBI is rapidly identifying and taking action on the organised technology enabled crime network in close coordination with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies," the official said.