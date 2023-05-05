Home / India News / CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections

Press Trust of India Samsherganj (WB)
CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections.

Addressing a government programme in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She alleged that despite several requests to the BJP-led Union government, the state administration has not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, which is a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Banerjee handed over 'pattas' (land deeds) to those who lost their lands to river erosion in the area.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff

Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border

Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee

Pawar should continue leading NCP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says Stalin

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya

Atmospheric Rivers caused 70% of floods between 1985-2020, says study

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside

Topics :CBIEnforcement DirectorateLok Sabha

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story