Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside



The Eclipse is seen through different parts globally, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Atlantic, the Indian Sea, and Antarctica. The Lunar Eclipse and Buddha Purnima will clash this year. A Celestial phenomenon when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth lined up together such that the Earth divides the Sun and the Moon, causing a shadow about the Moon, and hence the sunlight gets blocked from arriving at the Moon, this phenomenon is known as Lunar Eclipse. The celestial phenomena will take place on May 5 this year. This year's Penumbral Lunar Eclipse also marks a rare Eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date and time • The first Lunar Eclipse of the year will be held on May 5

• The first contact of Moon with Penumbra- 8:45 PM on May 5

• The last contact with the Penumbra- 1 AM on May 6.

• Maximum Eclipse– 10:53 PM

• Duration of Lunar Eclipse- 4 hours 15 minutes 34 seconds.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Visibility in India The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be apparent across India. You can see it with your naked eyes if the sky is clear, but if it is cloudy, you will need powerful binoculars and other similar tools. Keep in mind that Penumbral Eclipses have a subtle effect, making them difficult to spot.

All Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Varanasi, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, and Patna, will be able to see the eclipse.





Lunar Eclipse 2023: Live Streaming

NASA, along with a number of other YouTube channels, will livestream the lunar eclipse. Additionally, you can watch it on the YouTube channel and website of timeanddate.com. Additionally, the Royal Observatory Greenwich YouTube channel lets you watch it online.







Lunar Eclipse 2023: Things to avoid



1. No food during the eclipse: It is believed that eating during a lunar eclipse can adversely affect your well-being. Avoid eating at all costs during this time. Given below are the things that need to avoid in order to prevent any misshapen from Sutak (inauspicious time as per the Hindu calendar):



3. No travelling: It is believed that lunar eclipses can cause disturbances in movement. So, avoid travelling at all costs during this time. 2. No significant decisions: Lunar eclipses are a time of transformation and change. Because it can be difficult to see things clearly, it is best to avoid making any significant decisions during this time.