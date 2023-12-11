CBI, FBI discuss greater collab in tackling cybercrime, sharing evidence

FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI Director Praveen Sood here on Monday where they discussed among things greater cooperation in cyber-related financial crimes and sharing of evidence in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice, officials said.

In an hour-long meeting that started with the arrival of Wray and other US officials at the agency headquarters around 02.00 pm, the two sides recognised the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber-enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.

It was also decided that training academies of both the investigation agencies will share best practices with each other, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Wray arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening for a two-day visit during which he is also scheduled to meet top officials of Indian security and law-enforcement establishments, the official said.

The meeting between Wray and Sood focused on "strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology-enabled crimes", he said.

Wray thanked the CBI for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during FBI's long relationship with the CBI, the statement said.

"Director Wray's visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation," it said.

The high profile visit is taking place in the backdrop of Washington's allegations about an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the American soil.

India has already constituted a probe team to investigate the allegations.

Last week, the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had mentioned about the FBI director's India visit, while elaborating high profile visits of the senior US officials to India in recent past.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, when asked about Wray's planned trip to India, had said the visit is in the works as part of the overall bilateral cooperation in areas of cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

"As you're aware, we have robust security, cyber-security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation with the US agencies. We are also engaged in capacity-building programmes. So as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation, a visit By the FBI director is in the works," he had said.