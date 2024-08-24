Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CBI takes over probe into 'financial irregularities' at RG Kar College

CBI takes over probe into 'financial irregularities' at RG Kar College

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT)

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors' protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI
The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, the official said.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.


Topics :Kolkata Medical collegedoctors protestsBengal doctors strikeAll India doctors strikeCBI

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

