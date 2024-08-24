Here's all you need to know about BHISHM Cubes, PM Modi's gift to Ukraine

India on Friday (August 23) donated four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) Cubes, "mobile hospitals" designed to provide emergency medical care, to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on the social media platform ‘X’ that the BHISHM is a distinctive initiative that will deliver medical facilities in a swiftly deployable format. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement confirming the handover of the four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing gratitude to PM Modi for the humanitarian support, noting that these Cubes will accelerate the treatment of the injured and save valuable lives.

What are BHISHM Cubes?

BHISHM Cubes, part of the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri, are innovative mobile medical units developed by India to provide emergency medical care, particularly in conflict zones and disaster-affected areas.

This initiative is part of Project Aarogya Maitri, a program aimed at supplying crucial medical resources to developing countries as a form of humanitarian aid. The BHISHM initiative focuses on providing fundamental medical facilities and equipment in a mobile and quickly deployable form.

What are the key features of BHISHM Cubes?

The BHISHM Cube boasts a compact design, with each cube measuring 15 inches and weighing no more than 20 kg, making it easily transportable by individuals. These cubes are designed to be mounted on an adjustable framework, allowing for seamless multi-modal transport across air, sea, land, and even drones.

In terms of medical capacity, each BHISHM Cube can handle approximately 200 emergency cases, catering to a wide range of medical needs such as trauma, burns, fractures, and shock.

More From This Section

They are also equipped to support basic surgical procedures, enabling the performance of 10 to 15 surgeries per day. A significant feature of these cubes is their self-sufficiency; they can generate their own power and oxygen for limited periods, ensuring functionality even in challenging environments where traditional medical facilities might be inaccessible.

The medical supplies within the cubes are meticulously organised by injury type, ensuring that essential medicines and equipment are readily available for quick and effective medical responses. To maximise the life-saving potential of these cubes, a team of Indian medical experts has been deployed to train Ukrainian personnel on their operation.

The cubes utilise RFID technology for real-time inventory management, allowing medical personnel to track supplies efficiently. A dedicated app and tablet provide instructional resources in about 180 languages, ensuring that users can operate the equipment effectively.