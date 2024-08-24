Why was actor Nagarjuna's N-convention centre demolished? Key details

Hyderabad authorities have initiated the demolition of the N-Convention Centre, a vast property owned by renowned actor Nagarjuna, as reported by NDTV.

Situated on a 10-acre land parcel, the N-Convention Centre has faced longstanding scrutiny over allegations of unauthorised construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of Thammidikunta Lake located in the city's Madhapur area. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Official documents from the executive engineer of the North Tank Division indicate that Thammidikunta Lake’s FTL spans approximately 29.24 acres. It is alleged that the convention centre has encroached upon about 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the designated buffer zone.

Reason behind Nagarjuna’s property demolition

The primary cause for the demolition stems from claims that the N-Convention Centre has illegally occupied portions of the FTL and buffer zones of Thammidikunta Lake. The FTL represents the maximum area a water body covers, where construction activities are prohibited. Buffer zones are established alongside FTL areas to safeguard water bodies from encroachments and environmental degradation.

Earlier in the year, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were directed to create lake protection committees aimed at preventing illegal occupations of water bodies throughout the city. Additionally, recent findings by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) revealed a drastic 61 per cent reduction in Hyderabad's lake areas between 1979 and 2024, highlighting the urgency of preserving remaining water bodies.



Detailed account of the demolition

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities commenced the dismantling of Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre following accusations of encroachment on protected lake areas. The facility is purported to occupy 1.12 acres of Thammidikunta Lake's FTL and an extra 2 acres within its buffer zone, based on information from official sources confirming the lake's total FTL area as roughly 29.24 acres.

Despite being under investigation for several years, no prior action had been taken by the GHMC against the establishment. Reports suggest that the convention centre's management may have leveraged influence to circumvent regulatory measures from relevant authorities.

On Wednesday, Telangana’s Minister of Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, formally lodged a complaint against the convention centre with HYDRA. The complaint was accompanied by the FTL map indicating the alleged encroachments, as well as corresponding imagery from Google Earth.

Nagarjuna’s response

In response to the demolition activities, Nagarjuna addressed the situation on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He asserted, "The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself."

The actor also claimed that he was not issued any prior notice before the demolition began that morning.