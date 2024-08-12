CBIC to begin special drive to weed out fake GST registration on Aug 16

Central and state GST officers will launch a pan-India special two-month drive against fake registration beginning August 16, the CBIC said on Monday.

This is the second such drive to identify fake registrations under Goods and Services Tax (GST). Fake GST registrations are usually taken to fraudulently avail and pass on input tax credit and evade GST.

"The second Special All-India Drive may be launched by all Central and State Tax administrations from 16th August 2024 to 15th October 2024 to detect suspicious/ fake GSTINs and to conduct requisite verification and further remedial action to weed out these fake billers from the GST eco-system and to safeguard Government revenue," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in an instruction to field formations.