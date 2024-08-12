Rain fury in Raj: Death toll rises to 22, CM visits affected areas

Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll in the last two days to 22, as the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern part for the next four to five days, officials said. Heavy rainfall in the last two days has created a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hindaun where it caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Overflowing dams and rivers have paralysed normal life. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a field visit in various parts of the city on Monday evening following incessant rains.

He visited Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, and Dher ke Balaji areas and took stock of the situation.

Due to the heavy rainfall warning predicted by the meteorological department, schools remained shut on Monday in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Karauli.

In Jaipur, rain threw normal life out of gear where roads were inundated and traffic jams were reported from across the city.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said heavy and very heavy rainfall activities are likely to continue in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

"A flood-like situation has risen in Karauli and Hindaun town and NDRF and SDRF teams have evacuated about 100 people to safe places," Joint Secretary of Disaster Management Department, Bhagwat Singh said.

Twenty-five devotees stuck at Trinetra Ganeshji temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur were rescued by an SDRF team in an operation that began on Sunday night and concluded Monday morning.

SDRF commandant Rajendra Singh said 17 devotees were rescued till 9.30 pm on Sunday. The rescue operation was put on hold at night and it resumed on Monday morning during which six more devotees were rescued.

On Monday, the bodies of five people who were swept away in Jaipur's Kanota dam on Sunday evening were fished out. Two others drowned in Galta Kund while taking a bath, they said.

A 30-year-old man in Dausa was also killed on Monday after being washed away by the strong current of water at Moroli dam, officials said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that more than 25 people have died in rain-related accidents in the state.

Tagging Sharma in a social media post, Gehlot said, "Over 25 lives have been lost due to heavy rains and related accidents across the state. It is unfortunate that in such a disaster situation, the public does not know whether the Disaster Relief Minister of the state is in office or his resignation has been accepted."



"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should clarify the situation so that proper monitoring and directions can be given for relief and rescue operations. Such a state of confusion in difficult circumstances is like cheating the people of the state," he said.

After the disappointing performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Agriculture and Disaster Relief Minister Kirori Lal Meena recently announced his resignation from the post of minister. However, his resignation has not been officially accepted yet.

Meena said he will be touring Mahua, Weir, Bayana, Hindaun, Karauli, Gangapur, and Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday where excessive rainfall has caused mayhem.

He also said that he would give necessary guidelines and directions to the administration after taking stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the chief minister released a video in which he said that he was constantly monitoring the situation and asserted that the safety of the affected people was his "topmost priority".

"For the last few days, there has been continuous rain in the state. In many places, the rain has broken previous records. I am constantly monitoring the situation. At some places, there is waterlogging and flood-like situations and there is also a strong flow of water in rivers. Water is also continuously coming into the dams," he said in the video.

Sharma appealed to the people to avoid taking baths in rivers or other water bodies, keep a distance from electric poles and wires and avoid using basements in buildings during the rainy season for safety reasons.

"This spell of rain is likely to continue further. I appeal to all of you to take the warnings issued by the meteorological department seriously and take all necessary precautions," the CM said.

"The state government is with the people of the state. The rescue team is working diligently in the district. The safety of the affected people is our topmost priority," he said.

Continuous rain has affected life in many districts of Rajasthan, including the capital Jaipur.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Jaipur recorded 118 mm of rainfall, Ramgarh Pachwara in Dausa received 258 mm of rain and Sapotra in Karauli received 207 mm of rain.

Lalsot and Rauwas in Dausa district received 132 to 178 mm of rain, while many places in Khandar and Bonali of Sawai Madhopur received 117 to 168 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, 76.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Jaipur, 38 mm in Sikar, 25 mm in Alwar, 22.5 mm in Anta, 13.8 mm in Ajmer, 11.5 mm in Dholpur, 9.3 mm in Bharatpur.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate and sometimes heavy rainfall for the next four to five days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at sporadic places in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions.

From June 1 to August 12, Rajasthan recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than the normal. The normal rainfall recorded during the corresponding period in the state is 283.9 mm, which has been 397.8 mm this year.

Western Rajasthan has recorded 56 per cent more rainfall than normal, whereas eastern Rajasthan recorded 31 per cent more rainfall, according to the Met Department.

Except for Dungarpur and Banswara, almost all districts have recorded normal to excess rainfall.