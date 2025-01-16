Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CCTV footage shows intruder escaping via staircase after attacking Saif

CCTV footage shows intruder escaping via staircase after attacking Saif

The attacker is seen wearing a brown collared t-shirt and red scarf or 'gamcha' while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The actor lives on the 12th floor

Saif ali khan attacker
The footage, captured at 2.33 am on Thursday, clearly showed the young suspect's face. | Photo: X (CCTV snapshot)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police are examining the CCTV footage showing the intruder who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment with a knife escaping through the staircase, officials said.

The footage, captured at 2.33 am on Thursday, clearly showed the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared t-shirt and red scarf or 'gamcha' while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The actor lives on the 12th floor. 

A screen grab of the intruder's face as he glanced at the CCTV camera went viral. Police were examining the footage of the entire building premises to get more clues, an official said.

Several teams have been formed to nab the suspect, he added.

Besides local police, the crime branch too is conducting a probe.

The attack, which took place around 2.30 am on Thursday after the intruder had somehow gained entry into Khan's flat and was spotted by his house help, left the actor grievously injured with a piece of knife lodged in his spine. He was operated upon at Lilavati Hospital to remove it.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Actor out of danger after surgery, says family

Saif Ali Khan attacked by knife at Bandra home: All we know so far

Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Was the attacker hiding inside all along?

Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after knife attack by robber at Bandra home

Saif Ali Khan once survived heart attack at 36. Here's all you need to know

A First Information Report was subsequently registered at Bandra police station on the domestic help's complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 312 (armed robbery), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions, officials said.

The actor's representatives, in a media statement, said it was a "burglary attempt."  As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force entry or break into the actor's flat in 'Satguru Sharan' building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said.

Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, also suffered a minor knife injury during the incident, police said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC rules against GST on fees collected by electricity regulators

LIVE: Reliance Jio Q3 net profit jumps 24% as earnings rise on tariff hike

India to lead world by 2047, youth should embrace cooperation: Amit Shah

Maha Kumbh: Over 2.5 mn devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on 4th day

Maha Kumbh 2025: UP's handicraft industry to witness Rs 35 crore trade

Topics :Saif Ali KhanMumbai

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story