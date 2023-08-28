Home / India News / Celebration of Onam by all gives message of social harmony: President Murmu

Celebration of Onam by all gives message of social harmony: President Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the celebration of the festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities gives a message of social harmony.

The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala's rich cultural heritage, the president said in a message.

"This festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature. Celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony," Murmu said.

She extended best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala and hoped that "this joyous festival inspires us to contribute to the progress of our nation and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among fellow citizens.

Topics :OnamKerala

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

