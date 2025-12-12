Home / India News / Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat, Navy Children School
Representative Image: Several schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Several schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering the evacuation of students and prompting the authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks.

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar.

"Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking on a war footing the source of the mail," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

In the past, a few students were found responsible for such "mischief". There is no need to panic as police are fully alert, the officer said.

Earlier, a local DAV Public School student was detained for sending a bomb threat email to his school. He was let off after he and his parents submitted a written apology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Don't bring down judiciary: SC on plea challenging decision on RTE Act

Parliament Session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid chaos in LS over Karthigai Deepam row

UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

No funds since year from Centre for Jal Jeevan scheme: Maharashtra minister

National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans?

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsAmritsarPunjab

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story