Home / India News / Datanomics: Census likely to show India as most populous country

Datanomics: Census likely to show India as most populous country

The official confirmation of India as the most populous nation may come with the release of the next census data in 2027Shikha Chaturvedi

india population, population, delhi
premium
India’s population has seen a steep and steady rise over the last century.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the announcement of the Census, India may be on the verge of officially confirming a significant demographic milestone. According to the United Nations data, India overtook China in 2023 to become the world’s most populous country. At that time, India’s population was estimated at around 1.43 billion, while China’s stood at nearly 1.42 billion. However, estimates based on official projections are conservative for India.
 
The confirmation of India becoming the most populous nation may come when the Census releases the data for the universal survey that will be completed in 2027. This will be the first time the country publishes official figures reflecting this demographic shift.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt plans to roll out MRI, CT Scan services at state-run hospitals

Annual mean temperature rises 0.7°C in 23 years, says MoSPI report

Mutual understanding among political class should continue: RSS chief

NCC expedition team gets hero's welcome in Delhi after Mt Everest conquest

Delimitation concerns will be discussed at an appropriate time: MHA

Topics :Indian PopulationpopulationcensusSocio-economic census

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story