Central forces to be deployed in poll-bound West Bengal from March 1

As many as 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be initially deployed in poll-bound West Bengal for area domination, confidence-building measures and other election-related duties from March 1, an EC official said on Saturday.

They will also guard EVMs at strong rooms and counting centres during the election process.

The assembly elections in the state are due in a few months.

The official said that the first batch of around 240 companies will be inducted by March 1, while an equal number of companies will join them by March 10.

The contingents will include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal.