Delhi government launches 'CM Jansunwai Portal' for public complaints

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched a 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and mobile app along with other IT services for the public to submit complaints online.

The chief minister said that this portal will help in monitoring the complaints of the public and finding timely solutions to the problems is a priority of the government.

"While I keep on holding 'Jan Sunvai' physically to listen to the problems of people, now we have a digital mode, which will provide a platform for people to complain from anywhere," Gupta said.

Through this portal, there will be more transparency and efficiency in the system, she added.