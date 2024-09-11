Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Local officials have prepared the preliminary report on the flood devastation and also readied a route map for the Central team's tour

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood
A flood-affected area in Vijayawada. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Central government team arrived here on Wednesday to assess the flood damage in Andhra Pradesh due to the recent torrential downpours and deluge, affecting as many as seven districts.

Local officials have prepared the preliminary report on the flood devastation and also readied a route map for the Central team's tour.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Officials (local) are explaining the flood situation and the damage it caused to the Central team at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Tadepalli," an official release said.

The Central team is meeting with officials from various departments to learn about the havoc wreaked by the deluge, which affected West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

The team was apprised of the devastation caused by the Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada, besides the various relief activities undertaken by the state government.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian Army HADR team to continue flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh

Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

Chouhan assures full Central help to flood-affected Andhra Pradesh

Andhra deploys drones for flood relief; 'setting new precedent', says govt

Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

Topics :Andhra PradeshfloodRainfallDisaster management

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story