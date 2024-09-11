5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

An earthquake of 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reports, the quake struck Pakistan at 12.08 pm at a depth of 33 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km southwest of Pakistan's Karor.

Delhi felt the tremors for the second time in two weeks while its neighbouring regions faced mid-tremors. Earlier, a quake of 5.7 magnitude struck Afghanistan at 255 km below the Earth's surface on August 29.