Home / India News / 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Delhi earthquake: After Afghanistan, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake has shaken Pakistan. Tremors felt in many Northern regions of India, including Delhi NCR

Earthquake
Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
An earthquake of 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reports, the quake struck Pakistan at 12.08 pm at a depth of 33 kilometres. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km southwest of Pakistan's Karor.  

Delhi felt the tremors for the second time in two weeks while its neighbouring regions faced mid-tremors. Earlier, a quake of 5.7 magnitude struck Afghanistan at 255 km below the Earth's surface on August 29.


The social media users posted videos, some of which showed ceiling fans, chairs and other objects shaking during the tremors, which lasted for a few seconds. 

"Major tremors felt in Delhi NCR," a user from Rajasthan's Bikaner commented.

Delhi’s location in an active seismic zone makes it susceptible to frequent jolts, added to that, its proximity to the Himalayas. The capital city belongs to the seismic zone IV. 

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

