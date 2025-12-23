Home / India News / Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts

bird flu in west bengal
In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor (REUTERS)
Press Trust of India Alappuzha (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has initiated precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in some areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials said on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha, an outbreak has been reported at Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi, and Purakkad.

In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts.

Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak, she said.

The minister said the department is currently assessing the outbreak's intensity.

She said no restrictions have been imposed on the consumption of poultry products so far.

However, after further analysis, if required, steps such as culling and restrictions on the consumption of poultry meat will be announced, she added.

Rani said poultry farmers could be affected as sales usually increase during the Christmas and New Year season.

Generally, compensation is provided to farmers. However, on some occasions, there are issues related to fund allocation from the Centre, and the state has to depend on its own funds, she said.

She said expert teams are already working on the ground following the outbreak.

Our assessment is that avian flu spreads through migratory birds. Last year also, there were similar outbreaks in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Farmers Day 2025: History, theme and significance of Kisan Diwas

Section 163 imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong after violent protests

Congress questions Modi govt's move to redefine Aravalli mountain range

Chinese visa scam: Court frames charges against Karti Chidambaram, 6 others

Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

Topics :Bird FluKeralaAvian flu

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story