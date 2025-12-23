Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

Unrest prevails in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district after protests demanding the removal of illegal encroachers turned violent on Monday. The demonstrators threw stones and torched the ancestral house of a local BJP politician, who is also a member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

What are the protests about?

The protest is linked to a long-standing demand to remove settlers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands, which are designated lands for community and commercial grazing, crucial for livestock.

The KAAC had issued eviction notices in February 2024. However, the eviction process has been stopped for now because a petition has been filed in the Gauhati High Court, raising concerns about contempt of court.

What happened on Monday evening? According to news agency ANI, the violence started after police picked up a few protesters on Monday morning. After this, a large number of locals blocked roads and marched towards Dongkamukam. During the protest, they set fire to the house of Tuliram Ronghang, a local BJP leader and the chief executive member of the KAAC. The mob also damaged several houses, one school bus and other buildings. According to the report, the protesters threw stones and attacked security forces. To control the situation, the police were forced to fire blank shots. Three protesters and some security personnel were injured in clashes.

What is the government doing? The authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area until further notice. District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, issued the prohibitory order, aimed at stopping anti-social elements from creating ethnic or communal trouble and to protect lives and property. What's allowed and what's not in West Karbi Anglong? Resultantly, a gathering of five or more people is not allowed in the district. There is a complete restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am. Rallies, protests, torch processions, and dharnas in public places are banned. Carrying firearms and bursting firecrackers is also not allowed. Making inflammatory or anti-national speeches, putting up posters, or writing on walls is prohibited. Loudspeakers and microphones cannot be used without prior permission.