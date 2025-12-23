National Farmers Day 2025: History, theme and significance of Kisan Diwas

Farmers day 2025 in india: Every year, India celebrates National Farmers Day, also called Kisan Diwas, to recognise the role that farmers play in the country's economy and food security. The day honours the hard labour, devotion, and tenacity of India's farming community while highlighting the significance of agriculture.

The date of National Farmers Day 2025 is December 23, 2025. Chaudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth prime minister and a well-known supporter of rural development and farmers' rights, was born on this day.

PM Modi on Kisan Diwas today

On the occasion of National Farmers Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes in a post on X, “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, the true well-wisher of the poor and farmers. His dedication and spirit of service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone”.

National Farmers Day 2025 theme

The government has not yet revealed the official subject for National Farmers Day in 2025. Each year, the theme is on important agricultural issues like climate resiliency, technological innovation, farmers' welfare, sustainable farming, and rural empowerment.

In India, Kisan Diwas is a significant holiday that honours farmers as the backbone of the country. In India, farmers are regarded as "annadaataa," which translates to "giver of food" in Sanskrit. As such, they are crucial to the development, prosperity, and economics of the nation.

History of National Farmers Day

After the Indian government designated December 23 as Kisan Diwas, National Farmers Day was first observed in 2001. The day honours Chaudhary Charan Singh, who continuously fought to improve the lot of farmers and rural people and was instrumental in forming India's agricultural policies.

Chaudhary Charan Singh thought that the prosperity of India's farmers and villages was essential to the country's advancement. His programs placed a strong emphasis on fair pricing, land reforms, and better working conditions for agricultural laborers.

Significance of National Farmers Day 2025

The main challenges faced by farmers are highlighted on National Farmers Day, which focuses on issues including fair produce prices, environmentally friendly practices, and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

The day aims to raise awareness of government initiatives that support farmers' industry growth and resilience, such as loans, crop insurance, and subsidies.

In order to honour Charan Singh's legacy and the vital role farmers play in preserving the country's food systems and economic stability, the government formally designated December 23 as National Farmers Day in 2001.

Kisan Day, also known as National Farmers Day, is a timely reminder to acknowledge the contributions made by farmers and the necessity of resolving their issues and raising their standard of living.