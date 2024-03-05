Central Secretariat staff plan multiple protests over 'delay in promotions'

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Why are CSS officers protesting? The group said that the Centre had formed a review committee in October 2022 over the issues related to the management of the central secretariat. The committee deliberated on aspects such as the rising demand for manpower across departments and ministries in view of the rising demand for government schemes and projects.
"As per information available with us, the deliberations of the committee have been completed long ago. However, the matter is still pending with the Centre," said the letter by Ashutosh Misra, general secretary of the CSS Forum.
Further, it has also been decided that "if the government does not wake up from its deep slumber on the cadre review matter, a full-fledged non-cooperation movement will be started", the letter said.
Railway unions threaten protest Notably, last week, the railway union also threatened to hold protests from May 1 over pension-related demands. The group demanded reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The proposed protest is being organised under the ambit of the Joint Forum For Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS).
(With inputs from PTI)