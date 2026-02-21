Centre aims for 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by 2029-30: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Centre would strive to achieve the target of creating six crore 'Lakhpati Didis' under the rural livelihoods mission by 2029-30.

He said the previous target set by PM Modi to create three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by end of 2027 was achieved by 2025 with the contribution of rural development ministry's team, bankers and also state governments.

Chouhan was speaking during the Central Level Coordination Commitee (CLCC) Meeting and the National Launch event under DAY-NRLM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission here.

Explaining the term, he said 'Lakhpati Didi' refers to a woman whose net come per year is one lakh rupees or more.

As on date, 3.01 crore women have achieved this milestone. Addressing reporters, he said, "Now, Prime Minister has revised the target. He said now we have to make six crore (Lakhpati Didis). 10 crore sisters have joined us in Self Help Groups (SHGs). The target is to make six crore 'Lakhpati. We have prepared a roadmap for it." He noted that it was relatively easier to realise the target of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' because the income of many women was Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. But, enhancing the income of women with lower earnings would require greater effort. "We will try to achieve this target 2029-30. It is difficult compared to the past," he added.

Chouhan said the government would launch a special drive to enrol women who are not yet part of the SHGs into the Groups. He said that while the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of "big people" is high, the NPA rate of SHG women stands at 1.7 percent, reflecting their strong loan repayment record. Chouhan noted that in the last 12 years, the SHG women received loans totaling Rs 12 lakh crore. The target is set to lend Rs 10 lakh crores in five years (Rs two lakh crore per year). Responding to the demand of SHG women for individual loans, he said the government has fixed a target of disbursing Rs 1.50 lakh crore loan to help the SHG members become entrepreneurs.