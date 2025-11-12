Centre approves 1,000 electric buses for Pune under PM E-DRIVE scheme

The Centre has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, giving a major push to the city's public transport network, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said.

The induction of the new e-buses is expected to bolster Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd's (PMPML) fleet, ease congestion and help curb vehicular pollution, the BJP MP from Pune said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme emphasises providing affordable and environmentally friendly public transportation options for the masses.

Mohol said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has granted the final approval to the proposal submitted by PMPML, which operates bus services in the city, Pimpri Chinchwad and adjoining areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

PMPML currently runs around 2,000 buses, of which nearly 750 are owned by the undertaking and the rest are operated through contractors. With the city expanding rapidly, the undertaking requires a fleet of at least 3,000 buses to meet commuter demand, according to officials. Mohol said he had been following up with both the state and central governments for the addition of new buses. Meetings with Kumaraswamy and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in securing the approval, he said. "To ensure financial preparedness, I had requested Chief Minister Fadnavis to send the necessary communication to the Reserve Bank of India. PMPML later forwarded the proposal to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. I met Minister Kumaraswamy in New Delhi about a fortnight ago, after which the approval was expedited," he said.