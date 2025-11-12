J&K Police detains Haryana preacher in 'white collar' terror module case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana in connection with the 'white collar' terror module operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.
Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah university complex in Faridabad. It was from his home that police had recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur, the officials said.
He is likely to be placed under arrest.
He will be the ninth person to be nabbed in the case by police, which carried out an interstate raids on November 10 along with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to unravel a 'white-collar' terror network of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
The explosive material was stored at his rented residence by Dr Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib and Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was driving an explosives laden car which detonated outside Red Fort on Monday evening killing 12 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
