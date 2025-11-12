Home / India News / Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

The development comes a day after his daughter Esha Deol clarified that the actor is 'stable and recovering'

Dharmendra
According to the report, the 89-year-old was discharged after his family decided to take him home for further treatment | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital.
 
According to the report, the 89-year-old was discharged after his family decided to take him home for further treatment. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for weeks.
 
"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.
 
The development comes a day after his daughter Esha Deol clarified that the actor is 'stable and recovering'.
 
On Monday evening, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery. In a post on X, she wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."  ALSO READ | Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious 
Recently, a representative for his son, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the Sholay star had been put on a ventilator. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy", Sunny Deol's representative said.
 
Several Bollywood actors visited the veteran actor in the hospital and extended support to the family. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited Dharmendra.
 
Previously, on Monday, actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel visited the hospital to keep a check on Dharmendra's health.
 
Dharmendra last appeared in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor’s next project is Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, which is scheduled for release in December.
 
The actor is popularly known for his iconic roles in movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke.
 

Topics :BollywoodIndian Cinemahospitals

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

