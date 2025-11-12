Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital.

According to the report, the 89-year-old was discharged after his family decided to take him home for further treatment. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for weeks.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

The development comes a day after his daughter Esha Deol clarified that the actor is ' stable and recovering '.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Actor Govinda rushed to hospital after falling unconscious On Monday evening, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery. In a post on X, she wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery." Recently, a representative for his son, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the Sholay star had been put on a ventilator. "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy", Sunny Deol's representative said.