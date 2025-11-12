Home / India News / Delhi blast: Probe on as city remains on high alert; key arrests made

The Delhi Police remain on high alert on Wednesday, with police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi

Photo: Reuters
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
The Delhi Police made multiple arrests before and after the Red Fort car blast that killed 12 people. According to PTI, the explosion was likely triggered in panic and desperation following a series of coordinated police raids across Delhi-NCR.
 
On Monday evening, a Hyundai i20 suddenly burst into flames at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, setting several nearby vehicles on fire and causing widespread chaos in the area.
 
Here’s a detailed look at the key arrests made by Delhi Police and the major developments so far.

Key arrests in Delhi blast case

A day after the blast, Dr Shaheen Saeed, a Lucknow-based doctor, was arrested for allegedly helping set up the women’s wing of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in India, NDTV reported. Her younger brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, was also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and central agencies for his key role in the Delhi blast. 
 
According to the Indian Express, hours before Monday’s explosion, J&K Police busted an “inter-state” terror module tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), arresting seven people:
 
  • Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai: From Pulwama; 358 kg of explosives seized from his Faridabad home
  • Dr Adeel Rather: Senior resident doctor from Anantnag, arrested in Saharanpur
  • Molvi Irfan Ahmad: Imam from Shopian; believed to have radicalised members
  • Arif Nisar Dar: From Nowgam, Srinagar; linked to Ganai and Ahmad
  • Yasir-ul-Ashraf (Sahil): Businessman from Anantnag
  • Maqsood Ahmad Dar (Shahid): Accountant from Anantnag
  • Zameer Ahmad Ahanger (Mutlasha): Unemployed resident of Ganderbal, J&K

Delhi remains on high alert

According to PTI, the Delhi Police remain on high alert on Wednesday, with police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures.
 
Additionally, vehicles are being checked randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals, and bus stands to ensure that no suspicious movement goes unnoticed. 
 
Sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations. The police have also asked residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons immediately through emergency helplines.

Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation

Officials told news agency PTI that the Red Fort blast was likely an accidental explosion that happened while a poorly made bomb was being moved after the terror network was exposed. Investigators identified Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor, as the man driving the i20 car that exploded and killed 12 people.
 
Sources said Nabi panicked after police raids in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama and tried to relocate the bomb quickly, which caused it to go off by mistake. Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken his mother’s DNA sample to confirm his identity.

NIA took over the probe

The probe was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the agency to submit its report as soon as possible. The Home Ministry’s decision to transfer the case showed that the government treated the Monday evening blast as a terror attack, as the NIA investigates such cases. The agency was set up after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Shah held two high-level meetings before giving the order.

Will get to the bottom of this: Modi

During his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice and that investigators would “get to the bottom of the conspiracy.” Speaking at an event in Thimphu, he said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy and had stayed in touch with the investigating teams throughout the night.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

