Home / India News / Centre approves ₹25 cr additional aid for homes hit by Pak shelling in J&K

Centre approves ₹25 cr additional aid for homes hit by Pak shelling in J&K

As a special case, Modi said an additional compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given for each fully-damaged house and Rs 1 lakh for each partially-damaged house

Shelling, Pakistan Shelling, Firing, Damage, Operation Sindoor
The home minister visited the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on May 29-30. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Monday approved an additional amount of Rs 25 crore as compensation for houses damaged in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the additional compensation amount for the houses damaged by Pakistani shelling.

As a special case, Modi said an additional compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given for each fully-damaged house and Rs 1 lakh for each partially-damaged house.

Following the prime minister's announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensured swift action by facilitating an additional provision of Rs 25 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2,060 houses, an official statement said.

A similar compensation amount will also be provided in the border areas of Punjab, it added.

The home minister visited the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on May 29-30.

During the visit, he handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who lost their lives due to the cross-border firing.

According to norms, compensation for the damage caused by the cross-border shelling was provided immediately.

After Operation Sindoor, several incidents of cross-border shelling were reported from the border districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of families suffered due to the shelling on residential areas, schools, religious structures, including gurdwaras, temples and mosques, and commercial properties.

The administration took proactive measures to anticipate possible events and ensure an effective response.

A total of 3.25 lakh people were evacuated from the border districts, of whom about 15,000 were accommodated in 397 shelter sheds and accommodation centres, equipped with facilities like food, water, healthcare services, electricity etc.

A total of 394 ambulances were deployed in the border districts to ferry patients to hospitals, including 62 ambulances in Poonch alone, the statement said.

A total of 2,818 civil-defence volunteers were also deployed for services related to health, fire and emergency, livestock, essential supplies etc., it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AMR crisis: Centre asks states to monitor antibiotic use in animals

Operation Sindoor: PM to meet members of multi-party delegations on June 10

Complainant against influencer Sharmistha Panoli arrested in Kolkata

CM Gupta announces state-of-the-art auditorium in northeast Delhi

Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndia-Pak conflictOperation Sindoorcentral government

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story