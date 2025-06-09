Home / India News / Operation Sindoor: PM to meet members of multi-party delegations on June 10

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in conveying India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 09 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of multi-party delegations, who had travelled to world capitals to convey India's stand following Operation Sindoor, on Tuesday evening, sources said.

Official sources said the members will be sharing their feedback with the prime minister, whose government has praised the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs.

Former diplomats were also part of these delegations that visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in conveying India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Four delegations were led by the ruling alliance, including two BJP MPs, one JD(U) MP and one of Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each of the Congress, DMK and NCP(SP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiOperation SindoorPahalgam attackS Jaishankar

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

