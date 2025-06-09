Home / India News / CM Gupta announces state-of-the-art auditorium in northeast Delhi

She made the announcement while attending the 61st Annual Day and Sashtipoorthi celebrations of Shyam Lal College as the chief guest

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
To mark the college's milestone, the chief minister planted a sapling near the Ganesh Temple on campus and felicitated students who excelled in academics and other fields, it stated (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
Jun 09 2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium in northeast Delhi, aiming to boost infrastructure for educational and cultural events in the region, according to a statement.

She made the announcement while attending the 61st Annual Day and Sashtipoorthi celebrations of Shyam Lal College as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar Tiwari and MLA Jitendra Mahajan, the statement read.

To mark the college's milestone, the chief minister planted a sapling near the Ganesh Temple on campus and felicitated students who excelled in academics and other fields, it stated.

In her address, Gupta recalled her student days at the University of Delhi and said institutions like Shyam Lal College, once facing several challenges, have now evolved into centres of excellence.

She said that a student from Shyam Lal College is now serving as an MLA and, as a former DU student herself, she is now the chief minister, a testament to what hard work and determination can achieve.

She credited the college's progress to the collective efforts of faculty, students, and administrators, and said the institution has become one of the most respected in East Delhi.

Highlighting the need for better infrastructure in northeast Delhi, the Chief Minister announced that a modern auditorium would be built in the Yamuna Par area, it stated.

She said it would be on the lines of Bharat Mandapam and Yasho Bhoomi, major venues developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta also praised the college's community initiatives, including its work in environmental awareness through green festivals, village adoption programs, and tech-based events.

She urged students to contribute to the nation and encouraged them to take a pledge '?Ek Kam Desh Ke Naam'? stressing that even small efforts can have a meaningful impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jun 09 2025

