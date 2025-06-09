Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

India's return to space

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission -- also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga -- represents a significant chapter in India’s space ambitions, with astronaut Shukla becoming the first Indian to venture into space since Rakesh Sharma’s historic journey aboard a Soviet spacecraft in 1984.

In preparation for the now-rescheduled launch, the Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams carried out a full-scale rehearsal on Sunday. Reflecting the mission's strategic value, the Indian government has earmarked ₹550 crore for its involvement in the Ax-4 programme, showcasing the importance of international partnerships in advancing space exploration.

Over their 14-day stay aboard the International Space Station, the Ax-4 crew is likely to engage in interactions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and key figures from the space industry.