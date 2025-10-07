Home / India News / Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

In the financial year 2025-26, the Centre has released ₹13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and ₹2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF

direct tax rupees fund
"A high-level committee, headed by the Union home minister, has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024," an official statement said. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance for Assam and Gujarat that were hit by floods and landslides in 2024.

The committee has also approved Rs 903.67 crore for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the expansion and modernisation of the state fire services.

"A high-level committee, headed by the Union home minister, has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024," an official statement said.

The assistance has been provided from the NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, a share of Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat.

Of the total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore given to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Rs 676.33 crore will be central assistance.

An amount of Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.

The statement said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with the states during natural calamities and disasters and provides all necessary support.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the SDRF, already placed at the disposal of the states.

In the financial year 2025-26, the Centre has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 4,571.3 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and another amount of Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states have also been released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Help accident victims, get ₹25,000 in UP: What is Rah-Veer scheme?

LIVE news: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

Stalin launches AeroDefCon 2025, TN eyes ₹75,000 cr investment by 2032

PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8: Details

Topics :Amit Shahcentral governmentFloodsGujaratrajasthanAssamMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story