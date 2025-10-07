Industry chemical DEG found above limit in Coldrif cough syrup: Report

Days after 14 children in Madhya Pradesh died allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, a government laboratory in Bhopal found the syrup contained 46.28 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial chemical, The Economic Times reported.

The report reviewed by The Economic Times stated that the sample failed to meet quality standards due to DEG impurities exceeding permissible limits, though no traces of ethylene glycol were detected. The drug testing laboratory said, “The samples found adulterated with Diethylene Glycol 46.28% which is injurious to health,” adding that the sample was “not of standard quality as defined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules.”

Earlier samples had tested negative Business Standard recently reported that earlier samples of the syrup collected from Madhya Pradesh had tested negative for contamination. However, Tamil Nadu drug regulators later detected impurities after testing products directly at the manufacturing site, Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram. What makes DEG and ethylene glycol dangerous Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are industrial chemicals primarily used in making brake fluids, antifreeze, paints, and plastics. Both are toxic to humans and can damage the kidneys, liver, and nervous system. Citing serious health risks, the Tamil Nadu drugs department prohibited the purchase, sale, and consumption of the contaminated batch. The department stated, “Adulteration with diethylene glycol is highly dangerous, as this chemical is toxic and can cause severe poisoning, including kidney failure and death.”

Authorities order recall and public advisory Retailers, distributors, pharmacies, and hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been directed to remove the available batches from stock immediately and report any sales or supply of the product. Consumers have been advised to check batch details and avoid using the syrup. The advisory added, “Anyone who possesses this product should submit it to the authorities for proper disposal.” Coldrif tragedy and national response Following the deaths of 14 children, several states banned the sale of Coldrif. A nationwide alert has been issued, and on October 3, the Union health ministry directed all states and union territories to ensure that cough and cold medications are not prescribed to children under two years of age.