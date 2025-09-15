Centre, Arunachal ink development package pact ahead of Upper Siang project

As China’s mega dam project gets under way and India prepares for a robust defensive plan against it, the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday (September 15) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of a special development package in the Siang region of the state.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed between the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the state government. The initiative is being rolled out as a pre-investment activity of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project.

Why Siang matters The decision comes against the backdrop of China’s mega dam project that is being built on River Siang. China’s recent push to build mega-dams on the Yarlung Tsangpo (the Brahmaputra upstream in Tibet) has raised fears in New Delhi that upstream storage or sudden water releases could change seasonal flows downstream, a risk that has accelerated Indian plans for a large storage project on the Siang. India’s proposed countermeasure is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), billed at roughly 11,000 MW with a reservoir capacity in the order of several billion cubic metres. These technical aims of power, buffering and flood moderation are now driving central and state-level push for pre-project studies and local development packages.

Local leaders stress the project’s role in ensuring water security, maintaining river flows during lean periods, and preventing floods from sudden releases. The project also connects with broader concerns for downstream regions such as Assam and Bangladesh. Focus on livelihood activities and infrastructure The development package will focus on livelihood activities across identified sectors and the creation and upgradation of infrastructure in Siang and Upper Siang districts. The scheme will cover a wide range of areas including animal husbandry, piggery, fisheries, poultry farming, horticulture, handloom, bamboo, eco-tourism, and beekeeping. Officials reportedly stated that these interventions are aimed at uplifting the quality of life of local communities and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of the region.