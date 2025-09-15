Home / India News / 17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some "technical fault," a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room

Mumbai monorail stuck on tracks
The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault" in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said.

The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, they said.

The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some "technical fault," a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.

The stranded passengers were rescued after about 45 minutes. All the passengers were safe and shifted to another monorail train, the official said.

 

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ), which is responsible for the operation of the monorail, could not be reached for comments.

Last month, during heavy rains, two monorail trains got stuck at different locations in the city, leading to the rescue of hundreds of passengers from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MonorailMumbaiMumbai rains

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

