Woman driver who hit finance ministry official taken into police custody

The woman who allegedly drove the BMW car that hit a motorcycle here, killing a senior finance ministry official, has been taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, police said.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment.