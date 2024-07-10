Centre asks officials to work with high-burden states for dengue prevention

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked officials to work with states on dengue prevention and focus on high-burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported in a high-level meeting to review dengue preparedness on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by health minister J P Nadda, reviewed the dengue preparedness status of public health systems for prevention, containment, and management in view of the onset of monsoon and suspected rise in dengue cases.

Officials have been directed to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, with states advised to operationalise their helpline numbers for similar support.

Similarly, all central government hospitals have been asked to ensure that fully equipped, dedicated dengue wards are operationalised with trained manpower, drugs, and other logistics.

The ministry will plan inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the ministries of housing and urban affairs, rural development, and education, along with municipal corporations and local self-governments for further dengue prevention and control.

The ministry will also undertake a nationwide IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaign for awareness through TV, radio, and social media platforms across the country in order to sensitise communities regarding the Aedes mosquito.