Home / India News / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi court grants bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to come out of jail on Friday, as the bail order is yet to reach the jail first.

His lawyer told the Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) entire case against the AAP chief rests on statements given by those who turned approver in the case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain requested the court for stay of the order till ED exercises its legal remedies. However, the court rejected the request. 

“Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of Rs 1 lakh,” Special Judge Niyay Bindu said. The court stated that Kejriwal's counsel could apply for a bail bond tomorrow before the judge concerned.

After Delhi court's decision, AAP leader Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated."

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, few days before the general elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.


Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Liquor policy case: Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyers rejected

Uttarakhand's ghost villages, a side story to the Lok Sabha elections

Amid heatwave, Delhi govt orders rescue of homeless from footpaths, parks

Housing sales likely to decline 2% in Apr-June across top 9 cities

Tamil Nadu toxic liquor case: Death toll rises to 34; 80 seeking treatment

Govt issues draft guidelines to curb unsolicited business messages, calls

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalExcise DutyDelhiExcise BillBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story