Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi court grants bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to come out of jail on Friday, as the bail order is yet to reach the jail first.
His lawyer told the Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) entire case against the AAP chief rests on statements given by those who turned approver in the case.
“Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of Rs 1 lakh,” Special Judge Niyay Bindu said. The court stated that Kejriwal's counsel could apply for a bail bond tomorrow before the judge concerned.
After Delhi court's decision, AAP leader Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated."
CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, few days before the general elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him till June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.