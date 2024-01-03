Home / India News / Centre asks UP, Punjab, two other states to tap saline land for aquaculture

Centre asks UP, Punjab, two other states to tap saline land for aquaculture

The four states should include the project proposals for development of their saline affected areas in the Annual Action Plan for the next year for requisite support under a central scheme

Aquaculture farm
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Wednesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to take steps to tap the potential saline land resources not suitable for farming purposes for promoting aquaculture.

In a virtual review meeting, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh should focus on adopting shrimp aquaculture in identified 25 districts to generate employment and livelihood.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The four states should include the project proposals for development of their saline affected areas in the Annual Action Plan for the next year for requisite support under a central scheme.

"Saline affected areas are not suitable for agriculture. However, there is huge potential to convert these saline affected areas into aquaculture areas," an official statement said.

It was agreed in the meeting that there are a number of challenges for saline land aquaculture in these States. To address these challenges, it is felt that an awareness campaign may be organised to promote shrimp consumption in the northern part of the country with the help of research body ICAR, State Fisheries Departments and other agencies, it said.

It was also felt that a National Level Committee may be constituted to review the existing guidelines for culture of white shrimp in freshwater/inland farms, prepare a roadmap for strengthening the existing facilities at ICAR-CIFE, Rohtak and also to prepare strategies for sustainable development of saline aquaculture in the north Indian states, it added.

India is the world's top shrimp producer. It contributes to more than 65% of the total seafood export from India in value terms.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

No conviction in a bulk of all hit-and-run cases, UP accounts for one-third

Wipro's lawsuit against ex-CFO referred to arbitration by civil court

SC directs govt, Sebi to consider suggestions on regulatory reforms

MCD undertakes 19 sealing actions following revocation of Grap-III

NHAI, National Remote Sensing Centre to develop green cover index

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentPunjabHaryanarajasthanUttar PradeshAquaculture

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story