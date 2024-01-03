The Centre on Wednesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to take steps to tap the potential saline land resources not suitable for farming purposes for promoting aquaculture.

In a virtual review meeting, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh should focus on adopting shrimp aquaculture in identified 25 districts to generate employment and livelihood.

The four states should include the project proposals for development of their saline affected areas in the Annual Action Plan for the next year for requisite support under a central scheme.

"Saline affected areas are not suitable for agriculture. However, there is huge potential to convert these saline affected areas into aquaculture areas," an official statement said.

It was agreed in the meeting that there are a number of challenges for saline land aquaculture in these States. To address these challenges, it is felt that an awareness campaign may be organised to promote shrimp consumption in the northern part of the country with the help of research body ICAR, State Fisheries Departments and other agencies, it said.

It was also felt that a National Level Committee may be constituted to review the existing guidelines for culture of white shrimp in freshwater/inland farms, prepare a roadmap for strengthening the existing facilities at ICAR-CIFE, Rohtak and also to prepare strategies for sustainable development of saline aquaculture in the north Indian states, it added.

India is the world's top shrimp producer. It contributes to more than 65% of the total seafood export from India in value terms.