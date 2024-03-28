Home / India News / Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

The Ministry made the declaration through a notification, announcing Tirap, Changlang, and Longding among the three districts where AFSPA has been extended for the next six months

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in three districts and the areas falling under the jurisdictions of three police stations in another district of Arunachal Pradesh for a period of six months, declaring them as 'disturbed areas' with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

The Ministry made the declaration through a notification, announcing Tirap, Changlang, and Longding among the three districts where AFSPA has been extended for the next six months.

In addition, the Government of India has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam.

"Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier," reads a fresh notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

The step has been taken after review of the security of these districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, as 'disturbed areas' for six months from October 1, 2023.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, and enter or search premises without a warrant, along with some other actions.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

